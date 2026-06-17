Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

April Housing Reopens Three Affordable Housing Communities in East Austin Following $60M Rehabilitation

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — April Housing, Blackstone Real Estate’s affordable housing division, has reopened three affordable housing communities totaling 654 units in East Austin. Working in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA), April Housing completed roughly $60 million of renovations across the following properties: Heritage Point, a 240-unit senior living community for residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI); Eagle’s Landing, a 240-unit multifamily property for those earning 60 percent or less of AMI; and Village at Collinswood, a 174-unit senior living community for residents earning 60 percent or less of AMI. All three communities now offer updated units interiors, including bathrooms, kitchens, fixtures and appliances, as well as upgraded building systems and amenity spaces.

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