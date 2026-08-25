Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-at-Fort-Bend-Stafford
The capital improvements at Park at Fort Bend in Stafford will extend the property’s affordability status for the next 30 years.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

April Housing Underway on $24M Renovation of Metro Houston Affordable Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

STAFFORD, TEXAS — April Housing, Blackstone Real Estate’s affordable housing division, is underway on the $24 million renovation of Park at Fort Bend, a 250-unit affordable housing property in Stafford, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Built in 2001, the garden-style property offers two- and three-bedroom units across 20 buildings that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Renovations include new countertops, appliances, fixtures and flooring within unit interiors, as well as upgrades to amenity spaces such as the clubhouse, pool area, fitness center and resident clubhouse. Ownership is also making various accessibility, security and sustainability upgrades throughout the property. Renovations are expected to take about 18 months to complete.

You may also like

Urban Story Ventures, Hill Partners to Develop $350M...

FRP, Woodfield Begin Vertical Construction on Mixed-Use Development...

ANF Tops Out Luxury Seniors Housing Community in...

Elevation Land Co., Crow Holdings Capital Complete Phase...

Burnham-Ward Properties Buys Retail Center in Tustin, California,...

Sword Industrial Partners Acquires 1MSF Portfolio in Tulsa

Atlantic Pacific Buys 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Schertz,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,494 SF...

Continental Development Ventures Opens 226-Unit Mixed-Use Project in...