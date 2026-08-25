April Housing Underway on $24M Renovation of Metro Houston Affordable Housing Property

STAFFORD, TEXAS — April Housing, Blackstone Real Estate’s affordable housing division, is underway on the $24 million renovation of Park at Fort Bend, a 250-unit affordable housing property in Stafford, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Built in 2001, the garden-style property offers two- and three-bedroom units across 20 buildings that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Renovations include new countertops, appliances, fixtures and flooring within unit interiors, as well as upgrades to amenity spaces such as the clubhouse, pool area, fitness center and resident clubhouse. Ownership is also making various accessibility, security and sustainability upgrades throughout the property. Renovations are expected to take about 18 months to complete.