Aptitude Breaks Ground on 647-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

The Marshall Arkansas will offer shared amenities including a 14,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness facilities, resident lounges, a rooftop deck, swimming pool and an open-air social space.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Aptitude Development has begun construction on The Marshall Arkansas, a 647-bed student housing community located near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Aptitude expects to deliver the property in August 2021. The community will offer shared amenities including a 14,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness facilities, resident lounges, a rooftop deck, swimming pool and an open-air social space. The property will also feature Aptitude’s branded study lounge dubbed “The Thought Center,” which features group breakout rooms with smart televisions and white boards alongside private study corrals.

