Aptitude Development Breaks Ground on 409-Bed Student Housing Community Near UAB in Birmingham

Communal amenities at The Marshall Birmingham will include a fitness center, resident lounges, breakout areas, open-air social space, courtyards and a pool.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Aptitude Development has broken ground on The Marshall Birmingham, a 409-bed student housing community located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story building will feature shared amenities including a fitness center, resident lounges, breakout areas, open-air social space, courtyards and a pool. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The design team comprises Stone Construction, BSB Design and CHA Engineering.