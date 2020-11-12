Aptitude Development Breaks Ground on 409-Bed Student Housing Community Near UAB in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Aptitude Development has broken ground on The Marshall Birmingham, a 409-bed student housing community located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story building will feature shared amenities including a fitness center, resident lounges, breakout areas, open-air social space, courtyards and a pool. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The design team comprises Stone Construction, BSB Design and CHA Engineering.
