REBusinessOnline

Aptitude Development Breaks Ground on 409-Bed Student Housing Community Near UAB in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at The Marshall Birmingham will include a fitness center, resident lounges, breakout areas, open-air social space, courtyards and a pool.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Aptitude Development has broken ground on The Marshall Birmingham, a 409-bed student housing community located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story building will feature shared amenities including a fitness center, resident lounges, breakout areas, open-air social space, courtyards and a pool. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The design team comprises Stone Construction, BSB Design and CHA Engineering.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  