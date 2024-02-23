Friday, February 23, 2024
Amenities at The Marshall Tempe will include a pool, cold plunge, sauna, study lounges and fitness center. The community is slated for completion by the fall of 2026.
Aptitude Development Breaks Ground on 485-Bed Student Housing Project Near Arizona State University

by Jeff Shaw

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Aptitude Development has broken ground on The Marshall Tempe, a 485-bed student housing community near the Arizona State University (ASU) campus in Tempe. 

Situated at 1031 E Apache Blvd. in the University Heights neighborhood, The Marshall Tempe is located approximately 1.3 miles from the university’s registrar office, 1.5 miles from the ASU Art Museum and one mile from the Sun Devil campus store.

The Marshall Tempe is slated for completion prior to the fall 2026 semester. Planned amenities include a pool, cold plunge, sauna, study lounges and fitness center. BKV Associates designed the community. CHA Consulting is providing engineering services.

Aptitude Development was founded in 2014 and is based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. The Marshall Tempe will be the company’s 10th ground-up development.

ASU had its largest enrollment class ever in 2023, with more than 144,000 students between online and in-person classes across all its campuses. In-person enrollment broke 80,000 students for the first time in the school’s history.

— Channing Hamilton

