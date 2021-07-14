REBusinessOnline

Aptitude Development Sells 287-Bed Student Housing Building to Syracuse University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Student Housing

The-Marshall-Syracuse

The Marshall in Syracuse totals 287 beds across 147 units. The property opened in 2018.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York City-based Aptitude Development has sold The Marshall, a 287-bed student housing building in Upstate New York, to Syracuse University for an undisclosed price. The property opened in 2018 at the site of a former strip mall and is located within two blocks of campus. The Marshall’s 147 units come in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with built-in desks, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a fitness center, private and open study rooms and a resident lounge and bistro café. The Marshall also houses retail space that is leased to Five Guys and Kung Fu Tea.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews