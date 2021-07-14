Aptitude Development Sells 287-Bed Student Housing Building to Syracuse University
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York City-based Aptitude Development has sold The Marshall, a 287-bed student housing building in Upstate New York, to Syracuse University for an undisclosed price. The property opened in 2018 at the site of a former strip mall and is located within two blocks of campus. The Marshall’s 147 units come in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with built-in desks, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a fitness center, private and open study rooms and a resident lounge and bistro café. The Marshall also houses retail space that is leased to Five Guys and Kung Fu Tea.
