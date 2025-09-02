Aptitude Development Sells 647-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Aptitude Development has sold The Marshall Arkansas, a 647-bed student housing development located near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Newmark brokered the disposition of the property to an undisclosed institutional investor. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 2021, The Marshall Arkansas offers units in a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen, rooftop terrace, fitness center and fitness lawn, private and shared study spaces and a game room.