Aptitude Development to Break Ground on 508-Bed Student Housing Community Near St. Louis University

The Marshall St. Louis is slated for completion in fall 2025.

ST. LOUIS — Aptitude Development is set to break ground on The Marshall St. Louis, a 508-bed student housing community located near St. Louis University. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, with completion anticipated for fall 2025. Amenities will include an expansive hot tub, fitness facility, gaming lounge, collaborative and individual study spaces, café areas and fire pits. Aptitude is a student housing developer based in Elmwood Park, N.J.