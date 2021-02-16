AQUILA Commercial Brokers Sale of 152,234 SF Industrial Building in Hutto, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Building III at Innovation Business Park in Hutto totals 152,234 square feet.

HUTTO, TEXAS — Austin-based AQUILA Commercial has brokered the sale of Innovation Business Park Building III, a 153,234-square-foot industrial building located at 1150 New Technology Blvd. in Hutto, located northeast of Austin. Dogwood Industrial Properties, a platform backed by TPG Real Estate Partners, purchased the asset from Titan Development for an undisclosed price. Titan Development delivered the building in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the time of sale, the property was 62 percent leased to EDC Moving Systems.