AQUILA Commercial Brokers Sale of 152,234 SF Industrial Building in Hutto, Texas
HUTTO, TEXAS — Austin-based AQUILA Commercial has brokered the sale of Innovation Business Park Building III, a 153,234-square-foot industrial building located at 1150 New Technology Blvd. in Hutto, located northeast of Austin. Dogwood Industrial Properties, a platform backed by TPG Real Estate Partners, purchased the asset from Titan Development for an undisclosed price. Titan Development delivered the building in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the time of sale, the property was 62 percent leased to EDC Moving Systems.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.