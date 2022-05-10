AQUILA Commercial, J.P. Morgan Underway on 110,000 SF Alto Office Project in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based development and brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial and institutional funds backed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management is underway on construction of Alto, a 110,000-square-foot office project at 924 E. Seventh St. in East Austin. Construction began earlier this year and is slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. The five-story building will include four levels of underground parking and an onsite restaurant. The Beck Group is the architect and general contractor for the project. AQUILA will also handle leasing of Alto.