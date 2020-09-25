REBusinessOnline

Aquinas Realty Receives $13.2M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — An affiliate of Aquinas Realty Partners LLC has received a $13.2 million loan for the refinancing of AQ Overbrook, a 128-unit multifamily asset in Philadelphia. The borrower acquired the property, which formerly served as a student housing complex for St. Joseph’s University, in 2018 and implemented a capital improvements program to reposition the asset as a market-rate apartment community. Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan, which carries a five-year term and a fixed interest rate, through an undisclosed local bank.

