Aquinas Realty Receives $13.2M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Multifamily Asset

PHILADELPHIA — An affiliate of Aquinas Realty Partners LLC has received a $13.2 million loan for the refinancing of AQ Overbrook, a 128-unit multifamily asset in Philadelphia. The borrower acquired the property, which formerly served as a student housing complex for St. Joseph’s University, in 2018 and implemented a capital improvements program to reposition the asset as a market-rate apartment community. Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan, which carries a five-year term and a fixed interest rate, through an undisclosed local bank.