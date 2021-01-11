AQYRE Negotiates $12.5M Sale of Baseline Village Apartments in Lafayette, Colorado

Baseline Village Apartments in Lafayette, Colo., features 35 apartments.

LAFAYETTE, COLO. — AQYRE Real Estate Advisors has facilitated the sale of Baseline Village Apartments in Lafayette. The property traded hands for $12.5 million, or $357,143 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Matt Lewallen of AQYRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Located at 811-813 E. Baseline Road, the 47,236-square-foot Baseline Village features 35 apartments.