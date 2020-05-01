AQYRE Real Estate Advisors Arranges Sale of 45,580 SF Land Parcel in Colorado
ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — AQYRE Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of an opportunity zone development site located at 3560-3590 S. Clarkson St. in Englewood. Terms of the transaction were not released.
The 45,580-square-foot opportunity zone site is zoned M2, which allows for mixed-use medical, office, high-density residential and limited retail development. Joe Hornstein, Scott Fetter and David Barocas of AQYRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.