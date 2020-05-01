AQYRE Real Estate Advisors Arranges Sale of 45,580 SF Land Parcel in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — AQYRE Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of an opportunity zone development site located at 3560-3590 S. Clarkson St. in Englewood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 45,580-square-foot opportunity zone site is zoned M2, which allows for mixed-use medical, office, high-density residential and limited retail development. Joe Hornstein, Scott Fetter and David Barocas of AQYRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.