Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Aramark Refreshments will fully occupy Building 4 at Chamblee International Logistics Park in Chamblee, Ga.
GeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Aramark Refreshments Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease at Chamblee International Logistics Park in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

CHAMBLEE, GA. — Aramark Refreshments has signed a 45,000-square-foot lease at Chamblee International Logistics Park in Chamblee, roughly 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Aramark Refreshments, a subsidiary of Aramark, will occupy the entirety of Building 4 at the property, which was completed in February of this year by a joint venture between Stonemont Financial Group and Seven Oaks Co.

The project team included general contractor Catamount Constructors, civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn and architect Ware Malcomb. Joseph Rogers, Jamie Hargather and Riley Levitt of Wilson Hull & Neal are managing leasing at Chamblee International Logistics Park, which is now 50 percent leased, on behalf of the ownership.

You may also like

Excel Construction Delivers 266,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MCB Real Estate Tops Out 473-Bed Student Housing...

City of Jacksonville Approves Incentive Package, Rezoning for...

Basis Industrial, NexPoint Acquire Lakefront Campus in Orlando...

Santander Consumer USA Signs 211,087 SF Office Lease...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Global Net Lease Sells National Cold Storage Portfolio...

Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on LogistiCenter at Pleasant...

Burlington Opens 22,547 SF Store in Garden City,...