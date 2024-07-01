Aramark Refreshments Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease at Chamblee International Logistics Park in Metro Atlanta

CHAMBLEE, GA. — Aramark Refreshments has signed a 45,000-square-foot lease at Chamblee International Logistics Park in Chamblee, roughly 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Aramark Refreshments, a subsidiary of Aramark, will occupy the entirety of Building 4 at the property, which was completed in February of this year by a joint venture between Stonemont Financial Group and Seven Oaks Co.

The project team included general contractor Catamount Constructors, civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn and architect Ware Malcomb. Joseph Rogers, Jamie Hargather and Riley Levitt of Wilson Hull & Neal are managing leasing at Chamblee International Logistics Park, which is now 50 percent leased, on behalf of the ownership.