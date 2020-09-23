Arbah Capital, Brennan Investment Group Acquire Five-Property Industrial Portfolio Across Midwest

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Iowa, Michigan, Midwest, Minnesota

MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS AND IOWA — Saudi Arabia-based Arbah Capital and Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group have acquired a five-property industrial portfolio across four Midwest states. JLL Capital Markets arranged the joint venture partnership between the two companies as well as $22.9 million in debt financing for the acquisition.

The portfolio spans more than 557,000 square feet and includes light industrial and flex space in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. The properties include: 5460 Executive Parkway in Grand Rapids, Mich.; 1865 Industrial Drive in Grand Haven, Mich.; 7550 49th Ave. in New Hope, Minn.; 4050 Ryan Road in Gurnee, Ill.; and 1100 E. LeClaire Road in Eldridge, Iowa. Four of the five properties are single-tenant assets. The portfolio is 97.5 percent leased to tenants in the automotive, manufacturing and telecommunications industries.

Claudio Sgobba, Christopher Carroll, David Berglund, Matthew Schoenfeldt and Doug Childers of JLL arranged the partnership and financing. Wintrust Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loan. The seller was undisclosed.