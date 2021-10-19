Arbah Capital, Hampshire Stateside Purchase 226,548 SF Office Building in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Arbah Capital, in partnership with Hampshire Stateside, has purchased a 226,548-square-foot office building in Orlando. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Zach Eicholtz and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale on behalf of the buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Real Capital Solutions, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Jason Hochman and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield secured $35.1 million in acquisition financing through a regional bank.

Located at 11842 Corporate Blvd., the four-story building features open floor plates, a full kitchen with seating, multiple breakrooms, conference and training rooms, lake views and access to hotels, restaurants, retail and housing. Built in 2003, the property is currently fully leased.