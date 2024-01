DALLAS — Arbor Diagnostics, which provides lab testing services for women, has signed a 22,392-square-foot lease renewal at Westwood Business Park, a 12-building industrial flex campus in North Dallas. Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was also not disclosed. Westwood Business Park spans 277,077 square feet and is 93 percent leased.