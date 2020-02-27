Arbor Funds $19M Refinancing for Pico Eleven Luxury Residences in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Arbor Realty Trust has provided a $19 million Fannie Mae Streamlined Rate Lock loan for a multifamily property in Santa Monica. The refinancing features 10-year, full-term, interest-only payments.
Built in 2019, Pico Eleven Luxury Residences features 34 units with open floor plans. Community amenities include large private decks, as week as three ocean-view community lounge areas with barbecues, firepits and Wi-Fi access.
Garth Davis of Arbor’s San Francisco office originated the deal.
