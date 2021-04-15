REBusinessOnline

Arbor Provides $10M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in College Station

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — New York City-based Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has provided a $10 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Vintage at College Station, a 200-unit apartment community in College Station. The newly remodeled property is located about two miles from Texas A&M University’s campus and features one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood flooring and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, business center and a dog park. Stephen York of Arbor originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

