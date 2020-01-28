Arbor Provides $24.8M in Bridge Loans for Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO AND OAK PARK, ILL. — Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has provided three bridge loans totaling $24.8 million for a three-property multifamily portfolio in metro Chicago. Eric Regenbogen of Arbor originated the loans, which provided the borrower with the capital required to purchase and improve the properties that collectively total 135 units. Two of the communities, built in the 1960s, are located in Oak Park. The third property is located in Chicago and was built in 1932.