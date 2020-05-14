REBusinessOnline

Arbor Provides $3.2M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Apartment Community in Laredo, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — New York-based Arbor Realty Trust has provided a $3.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Bella Brisa Apartments, a 42-unit community located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The property was built in 2012. Jared Stein of Arbor originated the loan, which was structured with a 10-year term, a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed.

