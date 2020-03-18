Arbor Provides $3.4M Fannie Mae Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Asset in Kingston, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

KINGSTON, PA. — Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has provided a $3.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Chapin Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily property in Kingston, located approximately 65 miles north of Allentown. The loan has a seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Chapin Apartments is a garden-style community that is located at 151 East Walnut St and features a fitness center, resident lounge, storage lockers and a covered parking garage across the street. Ryan Duff of Arbor originated the loan.