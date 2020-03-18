REBusinessOnline

Arbor Provides $3.4M Fannie Mae Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Asset in Kingston, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

KINGSTON, PA. — Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has provided a $3.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Chapin Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily property in Kingston, located approximately 65 miles north of Allentown. The loan has a seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Chapin Apartments is a garden-style community that is located at 151 East Walnut St and features a fitness center, resident lounge, storage lockers and a covered parking garage across the street. Ryan Duff of Arbor originated the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business