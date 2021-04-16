REBusinessOnline

Arbor Provides $30M Acquisition Loan for PARC at 505 Apartments in North Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has provided a $30 million acquisition loan for PARC at 505, a 486-unit apartment community located on the north side of Houston. The property offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as lofts, flats and townhomes. According to Apartmentlist.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, volleyball court, playground, clubhouse, dog park and package handling services. Alexander Kaushansky of Arbor’s New York City office originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

