Arbor Provides $4M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — New York-based Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has provided a $4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Monaco Boulevard Apartments, a multifamily property in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The community was built in 2013 and totals 44 units. Jared Stein of Arbor provided the loan, which carries a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed.