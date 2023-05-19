ARC Acquires Two Retail Properties in Metro Atlanta for $15.1M

CUMMING AND KENNESAW, GA. — The Aubuchon Realty Co. (ARC) has acquired two retail properties in metro Atlanta in separate transactions totaling $15.1 million. ARC purchased Town Center Esplanade — a shopping center located in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta — from an entity doing business as MC Promenade LLC for $9.5 million. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1988 and comprises 39,108 square feet, include Revolving Sushi Factory, J. Christopher’s Café, Three Dollar Café, The Juicy Crab and Ten Seconds Rice Noodle.

ARC also acquired a single-tenant property located in Cumming, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. CVS/pharmacy occupies the property on a triple-net-lease basis. Hemisphere Limited sold the building for $5.6 million.