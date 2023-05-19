Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The sold properties include Esplanade Town Center, a retail center in Kennesaw, Ga., totaling 39,108 square feet.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

ARC Acquires Two Retail Properties in Metro Atlanta for $15.1M

by John Nelson

CUMMING AND KENNESAW, GA. — The Aubuchon Realty Co. (ARC) has acquired two retail properties in metro Atlanta in separate transactions totaling $15.1 million. ARC purchased Town Center Esplanade — a shopping center located in Kennesaw, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta — from an entity doing business as MC Promenade LLC for $9.5 million. Tenants at the property, which was built in 1988 and comprises 39,108 square feet, include Revolving Sushi Factory, J. Christopher’s Café, Three Dollar Café, The Juicy Crab and Ten Seconds Rice Noodle.

ARC also acquired a single-tenant property located in Cumming, approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. CVS/pharmacy occupies the property on a triple-net-lease basis. Hemisphere Limited sold the building for $5.6 million.

You may also like

PEBB, Intalex Capital Acquire 343,500 SF Office Building...

CBRE Arranges 110,441 SF Lease at Busch Logistics...

LPC Southeast Inks 38,451 SF Office Lease in...

Sprouts to Open 25,000 SF Grocery Store at...

Park Avenue Lifestyle to Develop $70M Seniors Housing...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sale of 279,180 SF Logistics...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Coronado Villas Apartments...

Dwight Capital Provides $45M HUD-Insured Loan for Kinstone...

Toro Signs 11 Tenants to Medley Mixed-Use Development...