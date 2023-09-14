Thursday, September 14, 2023
Arc Building Partners, Claremont Complete 60,000 SF Supportive Housing Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Arc Building Partners and Claremont Development have completed The St. Lucy’s Complex, a 60,000-square-foot supportive housing project in Jersey City. The newly expanded campus features 150 beds for individuals who are homeless; 14 residential units for individuals living with HIV/AIDS; five three-bedroom permanent supportive housing units for families; 15 permanent affordable housing studio apartments; a daily drop-in area for nonresidents needing a meal, shower or laundry; and onsite social services programs. The project took roughly two years to construct.

