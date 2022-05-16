REBusinessOnline

Arc Capital Acquires 100,166 SF Office Building in Downtown Austin

Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Arc Capital Partners has acquired Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building located at the corner of 12th and Guadalupe streets in downtown Austin. The recently renovated property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a café, conference room, fitness center, bike lockers and a rooftop terrace. Andrew Levy, Todd Savage, Kelsey Shebay and Jeff Coddington of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Prescott Group, in the transaction. Jeff Sause, Casey Wenzel and Matthew Ctvrtlik, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Arc Capital Partners.

