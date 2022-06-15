REBusinessOnline

Arcadia, Saxum Real Estate Begin Work on 295,245 Cold Storage Facility Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — A partnership between operator Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics and developer Saxum Real Estate has begun construction a 295,245-square-foot cold storage facility in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The facility will be developed on speculative basis and will feature roughly 43,000 pallet positions and spaces for distribution of both frozen and refrigerated product. Primus Builders is the general contractor for the project. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

