Arcadis Opens 19,000 SF Office in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Global design firm Arcadis has opened a 19,000-square-foot office at 300 S. Pearl Expressway in downtown Dallas. The space is located on the sixth floor of the mixed-use building and features 120 open-office workstations, two conference areas and a “contemplation room” to support mental health and religious observances. Todd Interests owns the building, which consists of 336 apartments, 200,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space. Cushman & Wakefield negotiated the lease.