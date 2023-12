DALLAS — Global architecture firm Arcadis has signed a 19,605-square-foot office lease at 300 S. Pearl St., a mixed-use building in downtown Dallas. The building consists of 336 apartments, 200,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space. Robbie Baty, Dean Collins and Alexandra Boury of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ben Davis, Jackie Marshall and Fletcher Cordell of CBRE represented the landlord, Todd Interests.