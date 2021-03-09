ACRES Originates $62M Construction Loan for Bungalows on Cotton Lane Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ACRES Capital Corp. has originated a $62 million loan to fund the construction and stabilization of Bungalows on Cotton Lane, an apartment community located at North Cotton Lane and West Orangewood Avenue in Glendale. The borrower is Cavan Communities, which will develop the single-family rental community.

Bungalows on Cotton Lane will offer 336 for-rent single-family homes; a swimming pool and heated spa; farmhouse-style clubhouse with a full kitchen; fitness center; car charging stations; gated entry; and 859 parking spaces. The homes will be a mix of 66 one-bedroom, one-bath units; 152 two-bedroom, two-bath units; and 118 three-bedroom, two-bath units, with an overall average unit size of 1,066 square feet. Unit amenities will include smart-home technology, premium finishes, stainless steel appliances and private patios and backyards.

Jeremy Korer of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing.