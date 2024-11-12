Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Arcfield Signs 36,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Defense contractor Arcfield has signed a 36,000-square-foot office lease in King of Prussia, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The space spans the entire third floor and partial first floor at 1400 Morris Drive, a newly renovated building within the 1.1 million-square-foot Chesterbrook development. Doug Newbert, Mike MacCrory and Whitney Hunter of JLL represented the landlord, Rubenstein Partners, in the lease negotiations. John Shelly and Gina Brennan of Cushman & Wakefield represented Arcfield.

