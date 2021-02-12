Arch Communities, WinnDevelopment Underway on Adaptive Reuse Project in Southbridge, Massachusetts

The development team behind the adaptive reuse of the Mary E. Wells School in Southbridge is utilizing both federal and state historic credits, along with federal and state low-income housing tax credits.

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. — Arch Communities and WinnDevelopment are underway on construction of a $25.7 million adaptive reuse project in Southbridge, located in the south-central part of the state, that will convert the Mary E. Wells school into a 62-unit affordable housing community for seniors aged 55 and above. The majority (56) of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while the remainder will be restricted to households earning 30 percent or less of AMI. The school was built in 1916 as the town’s first public high school and has been vacant since 2012. Upon completion, which is slated for spring 2022, Wells School Apartments will feature a fitness center, tenant lounge, activity room, game room, library and an internal courtyard.