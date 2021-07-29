Arch-Con Breaks Ground on 17-Story Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The new Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Austin is scheduled for a late 2022 completion.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Arch-Con Corp. has broken ground on a 17-story Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel that will be located at 76 East Ave. in downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District. Developed by RGB Hospitality and designed by MCS Architects LLC, the property will feature 126 rooms, as well as a lobby, dining area, lounge and pantry market. The hotel’s top three floors will house a rooftop terrace, fitness center, pool, spa, multi-purpose room and a presidential suite. Completion is scheduled for late 2022.