REBusinessOnline

Arch-Con Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Highfield Preston Apartments in Celina, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Highfield-Preston-Celina

Highfield Preston in Celina is scheduled to be complete in August 2023.

CELINA, TEXAS — Texas-based general contractor Arch-Con Corp. has broken ground on Highfield Preston, a 251-unit multifamily project that will be situated on a 7.9-acre site in the North Texas city of Celina. Niles Bolton Associates designed the project for Houston-based developer i3. The three-building property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, conference room and a resident clubhouse. Completion is slated for August 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  