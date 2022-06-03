Arch-Con Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Highfield Preston Apartments in Celina, Texas

Highfield Preston in Celina is scheduled to be complete in August 2023.

CELINA, TEXAS — Texas-based general contractor Arch-Con Corp. has broken ground on Highfield Preston, a 251-unit multifamily project that will be situated on a 7.9-acre site in the North Texas city of Celina. Niles Bolton Associates designed the project for Houston-based developer i3. The three-building property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, conference room and a resident clubhouse. Completion is slated for August 2023.