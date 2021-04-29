Arch Cos., Drake Real Estate Partners Acquire Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a joint venture partnership, Arch Cos. and Drake Real Estate Partners have acquired a four-property portfolio of garden-style multifamily properties in Columbia totaling 672 units. Walker & Dunlop financed the acquisition. The sale and loan amount were not disclosed.

The portfolio includes the 240-unit Austin Woods apartment located at 7648 Garners Ferry Road; the 200-unit Harbour Landing at 7625 Garners Ferry Road; the 120-unit Mallard Pointe located at 1101 Hallbrook Drive; and the 112-unit Ravenwood Hills located at 4215 Bethel Church Road.

Arch Cos. plans to implement a capital improvements program to address deferred maintenance and deliver substantial interior upgrades. Arch’s in-house management team will operate the properties. Marcus & Millichap worked with both the buyers and sellers on the portfolio transaction.