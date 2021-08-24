Arch Cos. Sells Meadowbrook Apartments in Foley, Alabama for $6.8M

FOLEY, ALA. — Arch Cos. has sold Meadowbrook Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily property located in Foley, for $6.8 million. Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented Arch Cos. in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Located at 701 S. Juniper St., Meadowbrook Apartments is situated 11.6 miles from Gulf Shores Beach. The multifamily property offers two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a laundry center, balconies and patios, washer and dryer connections in select units and a playground.

Arch Cos. acquired the apartment community in April 2018 and has maintained an occupancy rate above 95 percent throughout its ownership.

Arch Cos. is a New York-based real estate owner, operator and developer with a portfolio of more than 3.4 million square feet across the country. So far this year, Arch Cos. has acquired over 1,700 units in garden-style properties throughout the Southeast.