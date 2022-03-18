REBusinessOnline

Arch Cos. Sells Multifamily Portfolio in Carolinas, Florida for $199M

Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southeast

Arlington Apartment

One of the properties in the sale include The Arlington (pictured).

NEW YORK CITY — Arch Cos. has sold 1,993 multifamily units across six properties in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Spartanburg, S.C.; and Jacksonville, Fla. The sales price was $199 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Arch Cos. invested more than $15.5 million in capital expenditures in the properties and renovated 59 percent of all units over the past two years. The properties in the sale include The Arlington, The Arcadian and The Charleston in Winston-Salem; The Abner in Spartanburg; and Riverbank and Midtown Oaks in Jacksonville.

Jeffrey Julien, Roberto Casas, Vic Ciancetta, Bill Weber, Bill Shippen and Denise Fansler of JLL represented Arch Cos. in the portfolio transaction. Other agents involved in the transaction include Kay Hill and Bern DuPree of Furman Capital Advisors and John Rutherford of NAI Hallmark.

