Arch Street Capital Acquires 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Kansas City, Minneapolis
KANSAS CITY, MO. AND MINNEAPOLIS — Arch Street Capital Advisors LLC has acquired two recently completed industrial assets totaling 2 million square feet in metro Kansas City and Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The single-tenant, build-to-suit facilities serve as distribution space for an e-commerce company. Arch, on behalf of one of its institutional capital partners, provided preferred equity construction financing and a forward commitment to acquire the assets upon completion.
