Archer & Greiner Signs 22,382 SF Office Lease Renewal in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Law firm Archer & Greiner PC has signed a 22,382-square-foot office lease renewal at Court Plaza, a 335,000-square-foot office complex located at 35 Main St. in Hackensack. Amenities at the three-building complex include a fitness center, cafeteria and a conference room, as well as an onsite bank, dry cleaning service and car detailing shop. Stephen Jennings internally represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Jack Fatigati of Morford & Dodds Realty represented the tenant.