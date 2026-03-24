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23512-Madero-Rd-Mission-Viejo-CA
MemorialCare occupies the 12,450-square-foot outpatient medical office facility at 23512 Madero Road in Mission Viejo, Calif. (Photo credit: Archer Property Partners)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareWestern

Archer Property Partners Buys Medical Office Portfolio in Orange County for $17.8M

by Amy Works

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, MISSION VIEJO AND COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Archer Property Partners has acquired an outpatient medical office portfolio in Orange County for $17.8 million. Andy Knott and Austin Kanzler of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Totaling 39,689 square feet, the portfolio includes a 12,450-square-foot property at 23512 Madero Road in Mission Viejo, a 10,064-square-foot building at 722 Baker St. in Costa Mesa and a 17,175-square-foot asset at 29472 Avenida de las Banderas in Rancho Santa Margarita.

MemorialCare fully occupies the buildings in Mission Viejo and Costa Mesa and occupies 12,169 square feet of the facility in Rancho Santa Margarita.

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