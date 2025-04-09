Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Located at 3300 Irvine Ave. in Newport Beach, Calif., Newport Irvine Medical Center will offer 78,000 square feet of modernized medical office space.
Archer, REDA to Redevelop 78,000 SF Office Building in Newport Beach, California into Medical Outpatient Property

by Amy Works

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — A joint venture between Archer Property Partners and Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) has approval from the Newport Beach Planning Commission to redevelop the 78,000-square-foot office building at 3300 Irvine Ave. in Newport Beach into Newport Irvine Medical Center. The joint venture originally acquired the asset in 2023 for $18.5 million.

The three-story Newport Irvine Medical Center will feature a three-story atrium, modernized common areas and elevators and a flexible, future-proof design to adapt for changing medical technologies and patient needs. The partnership plans to break ground on the project’s new parking structure in June and begin full building renovations in September, with project completion slated for spring 2026 and tenant move-ins in summer 2026.

MedWest Realty will handling leasing for Newport Irvine Medical Center.

