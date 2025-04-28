Monday, April 28, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Archer Systems Renews 17,000 SF Office Lease at Stonecreek in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Archer Systems, a Houston-based provider of comprehensive legal settlement solutions, has renewed its 17,000-square-foot office lease at Stonecreek, a 76,910-square-foot building in northwest Austin. Built in 2000, Stonecreek features a conference room, lobby and a tenant break room. Matt Frizzell, Brian Liverman and Kevin Granger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Drawbridge Realty, in the lease negotiations. Alecia Schneider and Drew Morris of Savills represented the tenant.

