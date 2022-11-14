Archer Western Herzog Signs 23,470 SF Office Lease Renewal in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Archer Western Herzog, which is a joint venture between construction companies Archer Western Construction and Herzog Contracting Corp., has signed a 23,470-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Valwood Parkway Partners Ltd., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.