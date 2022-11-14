REBusinessOnline

Archer Western Herzog Signs 23,470 SF Office Lease Renewal in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Archer Western Herzog, which is a joint venture between construction companies Archer Western Construction and Herzog Contracting Corp., has signed a 23,470-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord,  an entity doing business as Valwood Parkway Partners Ltd., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  