Architect Jack Portman III Dies at Age 71

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Southeast

ATLANTA — John Calvin “Jack” Portman III, chairman and CEO of Atlanta-based Portman Architects, has died at age 71 due to natural causes. Portman is the son of famous Atlanta architect John Calvin Portman Jr. Portman III started at then-John Portman & Associates in 1973. Portman III took over leadership of Portman Architects following the death of his father in 2017.

Jack Portman III, Portman Architects

Portman III earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Georgia Tech and a Master of Architecture from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. He is survived by his five children; his mother, Jan Portman; four siblings; and five grandchildren.

Currently, Portman Architects has six ongoing projects in Midtown Atlanta, Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and in Salt Lake City.

