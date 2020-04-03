Architecture Firm Signs 5,000 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in West Harlem
NEW YORK CITY — Architecture firm Gluck+ has signed a 5,000-square-foot renewal and expansion of its office lease at the Sweets Building, a 200,000-square-foot office building at the Manhattanville Factory District, a mixed-use development in West Harlem. Gluck+ had occupied 3,600 square feet at the building, which is located at 423 W. 127th St., since 2013. The firm also led the redesign of the property, which served as a brewery before being converted to office. Janus Property Co. is the landlord of Manhattanville Factory District. Both parties were represented internally in the lease negotiations.
