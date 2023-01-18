REBusinessOnline

Architecture Research Office Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Architecture Research Office (ARO), a design and consulting firm, has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 1 Willoughby Square in Brooklyn. Designed by FXCollaborative, which also serves as the anchor tenant, 1 Willoughby Square is a 34-story, 500,000-square-foot building in the downtown area. Nick Farmakis and Kate Walker of Savills represented ARO in the lease negotiations. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zac Price, Alex D’Amario and James Ackerson of CBRE represented the landlord, JEMB Realty Corp.

