Archstone Builders Underway on Renovation of Historic McGraw-Hill Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

McGraw-Hill-Building-Manhattan

The historic McGraw Hill Building in Manhattan was originally built in 1931. (image courtesy of MdeAs Architects).

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based general contractor Archstone Builders is underway on renovations of the McGraw-Hill Building, a historic property at 330 W. 42nd St. in Manhattan. Since its original construction in 1931, the 35-story, 700,000-square-foot building has served as the headquarters of both the namesake publishing giant and Marvel Comics. Capital improvements include a restoration of the original design of the façade, a window replacement program and an upgrade of the entryways and storefront. MdeAs is the project architect, and New York-based Resolution Real Estate Partners owns the building.

