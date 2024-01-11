Thursday, January 11, 2024
The Louis Overland Park will receive various improvements.
Archstone Capital Acquires 200-Unit Townhome Property in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Archstone Capital has acquired The Louis Overland Park, a 200-unit townhome community in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Archstone Construction, Archstone’s general contractor, will oversee the property’s upcoming improvements. The acquisition marks Archstone’s entry into the Kansas City market. The Louis Overland Park, formerly named Madison Overland Park, marks Archstone’s 13th acquisition in the Midwest. The property was acquired with equity from Archstone and affiliates in a partnership with Aspen Funds and 7Acre Investments. Planned improvements for the property include upgrades to amenity spaces, modernization of common areas and improvements to enhance curb appeal. Residents can expect state-of-the art appliances, modern flooring, upgraded light fixtures and hard surface countertops.

