Steerpoint Capital has acquired a 727,000-square-foot portion of The Shoppes at Carlsbad.
Archway Capital Provides $42.9M Acquisition Loan for Major Portion of The Shoppes at Carlsbad in California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Archway Capital has provided a $42.9 million loan to Steerpoint Capital for the acquisition of a major portion of The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Steerpoint purchased a 727,000-square-foot portion, which is 74 percent occupied by Yard House, The Cheesecake Factory, Hollister, American Eagle Outfitters, Dave & Busters, 24 Hour Fitness and Regal. The acquired property is part of a 1.1 million-square-foot retail asset located at 2525 El Camino Real in Carlsbad.

The borrower allocated and capitalized $4 million for improvements to the property, including upgrading the entrances, enhancing common area seating, adding digital signage and bathroom renovations. The Shoppes at Carlsbad was renovated in 2017.

